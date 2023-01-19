iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Position Boosted by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Forte Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $418,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $82.75 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $76.95 and a 52-week high of $108.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%.

