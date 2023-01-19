iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 178.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $52.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.20. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $67.50.

