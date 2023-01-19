iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.08. 1,055,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,112,109. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

