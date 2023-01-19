iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 51,902 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 320,726 shares.The stock last traded at $73.46 and had previously closed at $73.79.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSI. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 680.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

