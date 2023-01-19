iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Purchased by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DSI. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 15,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 33,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $73.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.76 and a 200-day moving average of $73.47. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $64.72 and a twelve month high of $89.06.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

