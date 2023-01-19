iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.04. 2,293,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.77. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

