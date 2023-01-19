iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Integrity Financial Corp WA

Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,989,025 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,721,000. Cowa LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 727,469 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,762,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 247.3% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 859,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,036,000 after buying an additional 612,054 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL traded down $1.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,460,204 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.25. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

