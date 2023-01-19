iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Shares Acquired by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 64,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 170.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 14,335 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 104,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 54,339 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,161,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $35.17 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $31.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.69.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.