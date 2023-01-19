iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,253,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $3.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $223.64. 3,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,878. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.08. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.88 and a 12-month high of $266.07.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

