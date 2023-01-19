iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Purchased by Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

SLV stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,540,684. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.96. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

