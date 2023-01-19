iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 29,563 shares.The stock last traded at $162.66 and had previously closed at $165.30.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 600.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

