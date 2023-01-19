iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the December 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Performance

BGRN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.40. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,344. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.36 and a 1-year high of $53.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.66.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGRN. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 492.9% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter.

