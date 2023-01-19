iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the December 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Performance
BGRN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.40. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,344. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.36 and a 1-year high of $53.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.66.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
