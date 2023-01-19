J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Raised to $180.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Susquehanna from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $185.02 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $153.92 and a 1-year high of $218.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.54). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at $542,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at $14,440,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.1% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 180.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 22.9% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 29.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 260,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,090,000 after purchasing an additional 59,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

