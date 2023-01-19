Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Stock Performance

Shares of JAGX opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.73. Jaguar Health has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.92.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.15 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 823.56% and a negative net margin of 502.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Jaguar Health will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33,148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 141,796 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 152.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 321,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 76.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 99,073 shares in the last quarter. 11.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.