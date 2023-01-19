Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Jaguar Health Stock Performance
Shares of JAGX opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.73. Jaguar Health has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.92.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.15 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 823.56% and a negative net margin of 502.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Jaguar Health will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Jaguar Health Company Profile
Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.
