Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGXGet Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Stock Performance

Shares of JAGX opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.73. Jaguar Health has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.92.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.15 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 823.56% and a negative net margin of 502.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Jaguar Health will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jaguar Health

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33,148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 141,796 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 152.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 321,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 76.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 99,073 shares in the last quarter. 11.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

