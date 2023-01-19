JasmyCoin Price Tops $0.0046 on Exchanges (JASMY)

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One JasmyCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, JasmyCoin has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. JasmyCoin has a total market cap of $213.70 million and approximately $42.68 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003077 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.23 or 0.00428824 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000109 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,333.68 or 0.30100283 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.07 or 0.00760719 BTC.
About JasmyCoin
JasmyCoin was first traded on April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,399,999,999 tokens. The official website for JasmyCoin is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here.
