Jeanne K. Mason Sells 59,477 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Stock

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $2,658,621.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,642,525.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE BAX traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.64. The company had a trading volume of 12,848,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,270,843. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.36 and a twelve month high of $89.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.03.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.12% and a positive return on equity of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.58%.

A number of research firms have commented on BAX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baxter International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Baxter International by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 23,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its holdings in Baxter International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 16,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 753.2% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 89,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 79,195 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

