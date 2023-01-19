Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) a €40.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($43.48) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DWS has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($36.96) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($34.78) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($41.30) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group set a €30.50 ($33.15) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.20 ($36.09) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of DWS opened at €33.34 ($36.24) on Monday. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €23.16 ($25.17) and a 12 month high of €39.48 ($42.91). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €30.57 and its 200-day moving average is €27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion and a PE ratio of 8.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

