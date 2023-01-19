Jefferies Financial Group Comments on ASOS Plc’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ASOS in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Wade expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the year. The consensus estimate for ASOS’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

Get ASOS alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ASOS from GBX 1,000 ($12.20) to GBX 825 ($10.07) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut ASOS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ASOS from GBX 900 ($10.98) to GBX 800 ($9.76) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. HSBC cut ASOS from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, AlphaValue cut ASOS to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $988.33.

ASOS Trading Up 2.9 %

About ASOS

Shares of ASOMY opened at $9.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. ASOS has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $31.64.

(Get Rating)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.