Jet Protocol (JET) Price Hits $0.0071 on Major Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $12.14 million and $51,069.51 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00010742 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00031382 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00039609 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004728 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00017796 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00231736 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001033 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 45% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00718022 USD and is down -15.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $55,779.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

