JMP Securities Cuts Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target to $6.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at JMP Securities from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 188.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of TSHA opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market cap of $129.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.77. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $9.01.

Insider Activity at Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.25. As a group, research analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 1,500,000 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,642,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,284,404. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 42.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSHA. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 41.9% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 17.9% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 33.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.