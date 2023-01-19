John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 572.7% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
John Hancock Investors Trust Stock Performance
Shares of JHI stock opened at $13.38 on Thursday. John Hancock Investors Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.15.
John Hancock Investors Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.2589 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th.
John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile
John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.
