John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 572.7% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

John Hancock Investors Trust Stock Performance

Shares of JHI stock opened at $13.38 on Thursday. John Hancock Investors Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.15.

John Hancock Investors Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.2589 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 24.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 69,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 13,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in John Hancock Investors Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 9.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

