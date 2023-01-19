John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Get Rating) were down 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.77 and last traded at $24.77. Approximately 16,748 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 21,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter.

