Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $11,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. Barclays PLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 25.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 285,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,660,000 after acquiring an additional 58,262 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 22.8% during the third quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 14.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 91,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,412,000 after acquiring an additional 11,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD opened at $237.00 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $200.65 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.93. The company has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GD. Citigroup began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.64.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

