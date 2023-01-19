Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $8.60 Billion Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,646,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,460 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 15.8% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.10% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $8,599,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,339,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $173,214,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,632,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,130,000 after purchasing an additional 674,166 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,196,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,607,000 after purchasing an additional 543,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $66,797,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $139.66 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.07.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

