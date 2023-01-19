Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $9.46 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 93.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,608 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $9,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 767.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 570.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $50.00 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $54.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.75 and its 200 day moving average is $49.31.

