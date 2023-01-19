Jones Financial Companies Lllp Reduces Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,430 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $143.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $143.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 519.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $234.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $363,883.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,126,031.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,486 shares of company stock valued at $25,608,750 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Get Rating

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

