Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 1,265 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.16% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $91,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $253.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $248.57 and its 200 day moving average is $242.47. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $277.04.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

