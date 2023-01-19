Jones Financial Companies Lllp Trims Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.08% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $20,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $332.97 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $286.62 and a 1 year high of $358.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.97.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

