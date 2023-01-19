Joystick (JOY) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $27.59 Million

Joystick (JOY) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded 29.2% lower against the US dollar. Joystick has a market capitalization of $27.59 million and approximately $30,779.96 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000638 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010698 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00031429 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00039403 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004726 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00017810 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00231449 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001049 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 44.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.13399633 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $35,853.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

