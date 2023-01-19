JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Price Target to €33.60

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €31.40 ($34.13) to €33.60 ($36.52) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Aperam from €52.00 ($56.52) to €53.00 ($57.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aperam from €47.00 ($51.09) to €48.00 ($52.17) in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.87.

APEMY stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.53. 1,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517. Aperam has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $62.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

