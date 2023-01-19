JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Price Target to €33.60

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMYGet Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €31.40 ($34.13) to €33.60 ($36.52) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Aperam from €52.00 ($56.52) to €53.00 ($57.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aperam from €47.00 ($51.09) to €48.00 ($52.17) in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.87.

Aperam Trading Up 0.6 %

APEMY stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.53. 1,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517. Aperam has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $62.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Aperam

(Get Rating)

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

