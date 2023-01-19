JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Shell (LON:SHEL) a GBX 2,950 Price Target

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 2,950 ($36.00) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays set a GBX 3,300 ($40.27) price objective on Shell in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,200 ($39.05) to GBX 3,100 ($37.83) and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,100 ($37.83) target price on Shell in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($39.05) target price on Shell in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,800 ($34.17) to GBX 2,900 ($35.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,970.18 ($36.24).

Shell Stock Performance

LON:SHEL traded down GBX 31.50 ($0.38) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,372 ($28.94). 6,297,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,824,619. Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 23.71 ($0.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,557 ($31.20). The firm has a market capitalization of £166.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 507.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,350.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,278.33.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

