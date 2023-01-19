JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to Underweight

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 304.00 to 342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 376.00 to 375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.63.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $30.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.17 and a 200-day moving average of $35.67. The company has a market cap of $100.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $42.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.34. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 51.24%. The business had revenue of $43.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.68 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 1,877.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 5.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Further Reading

