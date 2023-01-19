Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Short Interest Update

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,221,600 shares, an increase of 58.9% from the December 15th total of 768,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 874,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Jushi Price Performance

JUSHF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.74. 100,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,676. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1.57. Jushi has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $4.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JUSHF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Jushi from $2.25 to $2.35 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Jushi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Jushi in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Jushi Company Profile

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

