JUST Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.39 Million (JST)

JUST (JST) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. JUST has a market cap of $209.72 million and approximately $13.39 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. One JUST token can currently be bought for $0.0236 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges.
JUST Profile
JUST’s launch date was May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 tokens. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. The official website for JUST is just.network/#.
JUST Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
