Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.64

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.64 and traded as low as $4.58. Kamada shares last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 90,018 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kamada in a research note on Saturday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Kamada Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $227.24 million, a PE ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average is $4.65.
Institutional Trading of Kamada
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kamada by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 24,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kamada by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 58,705 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kamada by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 919,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after buying an additional 61,703 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kamada by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,059,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after buying an additional 227,819 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 22,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.
About Kamada
Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kamada (KMDA)
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
- More Than One Reason To Buy Fastenal, Quickly
- 3 Attractive Defensive Stocks With 3% Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.