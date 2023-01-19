Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.64

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.64 and traded as low as $4.58. Kamada shares last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 90,018 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kamada in a research note on Saturday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Kamada alerts:

Kamada Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $227.24 million, a PE ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average is $4.65.

Institutional Trading of Kamada

Kamada ( NASDAQ:KMDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.13. Kamada had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $32.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kamada by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 24,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kamada by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 58,705 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kamada by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 919,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after buying an additional 61,703 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kamada by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,059,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after buying an additional 227,819 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 22,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

About Kamada

(Get Rating)

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.