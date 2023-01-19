Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Kape Technologies from GBX 410 ($5.00) to GBX 270 ($3.29) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Kape Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %

LON:KAPE opened at GBX 291 ($3.55) on Tuesday. Kape Technologies has a one year low of GBX 205 ($2.50) and a one year high of GBX 444 ($5.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 251.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 261.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,078.57.

About Kape Technologies

Kape Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through Digital Security, Digital Content, and Digital Privacy segments. The company offers CyberGhost, ZenMate, Express, and private internet access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

