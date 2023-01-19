Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) CFO Troy A. Ignelzi Sells 200 Shares

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total value of $40,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,457.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX traded down $3.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $191.19. 237,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,738. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.70. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.26 and a 52-week high of $278.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.25.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRTX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 20.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,672,000 after purchasing an additional 448,871 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 146.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 694,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,277,000 after purchasing an additional 412,548 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 315.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 525,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,198,000 after purchasing an additional 398,898 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 19.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,257,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,825,000 after purchasing an additional 371,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1,196.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,726,000 after purchasing an additional 323,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $292.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.69.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Featured Articles

