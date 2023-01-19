Kaspa One Day Volume Reaches $1.80 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Kaspa has a market cap of $96.45 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kaspa has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 16,034,286,892 coins and its circulating supply is 16,034,296,317 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 16,022,289,596 with 16,022,289,596.800482 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00597334 USD and is down -8.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,062,141.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

