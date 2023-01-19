Kava (KAVA) Price Up 35.5% Over Last 7 Days

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 35.5% higher against the US dollar. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00004959 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $400.87 million and approximately $458.83 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00076842 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00057239 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000348 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010041 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00024250 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 382,198,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,371,702 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.