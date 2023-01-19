Kava Price Hits $1.03 on Top Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. Kava has a market cap of $393.86 million and approximately $534.59 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kava has traded up 42.8% against the US dollar. One Kava token can now be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00004923 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00076478 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00056796 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000347 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00009881 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00023803 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000199 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 382,198,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,160,814 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

