KE (NYSE:BEKE) Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) were up 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.88 and last traded at $19.52. Approximately 52,352 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 16,140,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BEKE shares. Barclays raised their price objective on KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.51.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of -1.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of KE by 40.5% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in KE by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 217,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 99,385 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in KE by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,702,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,821,000 after buying an additional 33,919 shares in the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new stake in KE in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,213,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in KE by 1,805.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

