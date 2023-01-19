KE (NYSE:BEKE) Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) were up 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.88 and last traded at $19.52. Approximately 52,352 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 16,140,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BEKE shares. Barclays raised their price objective on KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.51.
KE Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of -1.40.
About KE
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.
