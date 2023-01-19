Keep Network (KEEP) Trading Up 7.1% This Week

Keep Network (KEEP) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Keep Network has a market cap of $85.92 million and $433,858.64 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Keep Network has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One Keep Network token can currently be bought for $0.0998 or 0.00000475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002971 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00429275 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000108 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,309.97 or 0.30131948 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.49 or 0.00771162 BTC.
About Keep Network
Keep Network’s launch date was August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Keep Network Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.