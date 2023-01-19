KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

KeyCorp Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $17.24 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $27.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Barclays upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at about $1,367,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 5.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,638,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,270,000 after buying an additional 83,449 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 71.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

