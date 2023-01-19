KeyCorp Weighs in on Otter Tail Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Otter Tail in a report issued on Monday, January 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.85 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.84. The consensus estimate for Otter Tail’s current full-year earnings is $6.60 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Otter Tail’s FY2026 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.31. Otter Tail had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $383.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.30 million.

Otter Tail Trading Down 1.2 %

OTTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Otter Tail from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of OTTR opened at $61.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. Otter Tail has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $82.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,678,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,851,000 after purchasing an additional 128,872 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,035,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,727,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 996,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,310,000 after buying an additional 44,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 880,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,105,000 after buying an additional 14,694 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,753,000 after buying an additional 47,064 shares during the period. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Otter Tail

In other Otter Tail news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $112,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,574.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.412 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

Otter Tail Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.