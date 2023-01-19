KickToken Price Hits $0.0065 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One KickToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. KickToken has a total market cap of $801,011.24 and $180,481.78 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KickToken Token Profile

KICK is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,403,155 tokens. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 122,406,693.42989649. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00661847 USD and is down -3.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $175,865.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

