Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.50.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Down 1.3 %

KNSL traded down $3.76 on Thursday, hitting $276.18. 14,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,486. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12 month low of $180.05 and a 12 month high of $334.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.22. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $216.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.02 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total transaction of $1,110,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,441 shares in the company, valued at $99,410,947.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total transaction of $1,110,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,441 shares in the company, valued at $99,410,947.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total value of $231,990.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $393,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,543,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

