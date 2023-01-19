KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1215 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from KKR Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $11.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.66. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $16.63.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
