KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1215 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from KKR Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $11.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.66. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $16.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $722,000.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

