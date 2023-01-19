Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 254.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Cummins by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 43.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $241.37 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $254.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Cummins news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total value of $2,985,460.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $1,633,844.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,427,036.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total value of $2,985,460.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039 over the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $222.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

