Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Sells 624 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC reduced its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 17.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,507 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 22.7% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,263,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,448 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Unity Software by 8.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,083,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,676,000 after acquiring an additional 557,858 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 23.8% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,037,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 2,365.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,060 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Unity Software from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Unity Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $25,527.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 432,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,868,221.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $416,537.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,156,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,673,258.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $25,527.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 432,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,221.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,330 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,296 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unity Software stock opened at $30.68 on Thursday. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $119.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day moving average is $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.17). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.17% and a negative return on equity of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $322.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.33 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

