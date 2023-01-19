Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Sells 88 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,586 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $229,102,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,239,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,754,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $929,536,000 after purchasing an additional 554,395 shares during the period. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Citigroup raised their target price on FedEx from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays set a $240.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.52.

FedEx Price Performance

FedEx Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $187.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.42 and its 200 day moving average is $188.48. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $256.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

